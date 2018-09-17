Meek Mill Reveals Details Of New Track Devoted To Colin Kaepernick

Meek Mill has emerged as an unlikely high-profile figure for the criminal justice reform movement, using his own trials and recent incarceration as fuel to somewhat shift his tough-guy image into activism circles. The Philadelphia rapper was in Washington, D.C. over the weekend for the annual Congressional Black Caucus gathering where he shared details of a new track devoted to Colin Kaepernick.

“They won’t lynch him by hanging from a tree. They lynch his bank account,” Meek said, riffing a few bars and then explaining the takeaway.

The song includes lyrics such as, “They told Kap to stand up if you want to play for a team, and most of his teammates said the same thing,” as well as, “Back in the ’30s you would be killed if you kneeled. They won’t kill you now, they just take you out of the deal.”

The rapper told The Post that the Kaepernick song will appear on his next album.

“I’m not actually giving out a release date, it’s a surprise album,” he said.

Meek was present at a Friday (Sept. 15) CBC meeting regarding criminal justice reform where he made the comments about the track.

