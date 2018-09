Reec Treats the City has been a hit with multiple communities. Reec has teamed up with Positive American Youth and Wendy’s to provide free cook outs around metro Atlanta this summer and fall. This past event was carnival themed with cotton candy, popcorn, horse ride (Courtesy of Brannu Horses) and of course free food! Kenyatta Martin, author of Talents had his Motor Club bring out Sling shots for the kids to see. Hot 107.9’s J.Nicks also made an appearance.

