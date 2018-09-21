Rickey Smiley’s Niece Launches Foundation Inspired By Abstinence [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 09.21.18
Rickey Smiley has helped raise so many kids including his niece, Porsha Smiley. He’s so proud of her for graduating from school and building a foundation that is close to her heart. Porsha’s foundation, “W.A.I.T.” stands for “Women Abstaining Inspite Of Temptation.”

She spoke about how when she was a teenager a lot of her friends were having sex and told her that she should do it. Porsha wanted to see what all the hype was about and gave a piece of herself to someone that didn’t deserve it. She wishes a program like this was around when she was younger that helped girls talk about sex and abstain from it.

She mentioned that abstaining from sex means that your soul isn’t tied to someone, you date differently and makes you know that you are worth the wait. This weekend in Atlanta, Porsha is hosting an event at Clark Atlanta University starting at 10a.m. She’s asking for girls in high school and college to come out for conversation, entertainment and food. Porsha is so happy to be doing this and we wish her the best of luck on her foundation!

