Rickey Smiley Unleashed: “If You Want God To Do Something Extra For You, Sometimes You Have To Do Something Extra” [EXCLUSIVE]

| 09.24.18
Rickey Smiley recently spoke at an event in Birmingham, Alabama that inspired him to share a message about mentorship. He realizes this isn’t your responsibility, but he wants to challenge you to find somebody to look after and spend time with. 

Don’t worry, it doesn’t cost anything. 

A walk in the park, a sit down with real talk, a tour of your college campus… the list goes on and is free. The kids just need our time. They’re watching us and are inspired by us more than you know. Rickey says it’s these things that make you rich. “If you want to get rich, invest into somebody’s life. Step outside the box and do something extraordinary.” 

Everybody’s not going to appreciate it, but as long as your heart is in the right place, you’ll be blessed. 

