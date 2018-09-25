Bill Cosby learned his fate today as his sentencing for aggravated indecent assault from a 2004 case went to trial in Pennsylvania. The 81-year-old actor and comedian is set to serve 3 to 10 years behind bars.

The sentencing took place in Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia.

Cosby was found guilty in April during a re-trial that centered on claims from Andrea Constand stemming from an incident in 2004.

“Bill Cosby took my beautiful, healthy, young spirit & crushed it,” Constand told the court Tuesday morning during her victim impact statement before Cosby was sentenced. “He robbed me of my health & vitality, my open nature, and my trust in myself & others.”

Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in state prison. — Montgomery County DA (@MontcopaDA) September 25, 2018

The court also determined that Cosby would be labeled as a sexually violent predator, a point of contention that defense attorneys were arguing against.

The prosecutor in the case was pushing for Cosby to serve 10 years in prison, but the judge hinted on Monday that the sentence may be closer to three years. Cosby’s legal team was asking for the comedian to be remanded to his home instead of a correctional facility.

Prior to the sentencing, Cosby had the opportunity to take the stand and ask the judge for leniency and express remorse, but he chose not to.

Cosby’s fall from grace has been especially notable because he built his career on a clean, family-friendly image that was shredded when he was indicted and ultimately arrested on Constand’s accusation that had gone all but ignored until Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele won his election in 2015 and vowed to finish the job he said his predecessor should have started.

Allegations of the TV star having spent decades drugging and sexually assaulting women were initially suppressed before the claims grew louder and more abundant, ultimately reaching as many as 60 women accusing him.

Cosby’s first trial resulted in a mistrial, but a retrial was granted based on the court’s admission of a previously sealed deposition during which Cosby admitted giving quaaludes to women, likening the action to how someone would offer a guest “a drink.”

This week’s sentencing hearing began with the expectations that Cosby would indeed be sentenced, but defense attorneys tried a last-ditch effort to stall the proceedings on Monday. According to Deadline, Cosby’s “lawyers today made a last-ditch sleight-of-hand that could knock the two-day sentencing hearing off the rails right after it started and keep him from potentially going behind bars this week.”

Accusers had an opportunity to speak directly to Cosby and the court during the two-day sentencing hearing, including former supermodel Janice Dickinson.

The comedian’s wife filed an ethics complaint with the state judicial board last week claiming Judge Steven O’Neill was biased, but the accusation was never really expected to affect the sentencing.

