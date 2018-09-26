Will Smith Bungee Jumps Out Of A Helicopter & The World Learns A Valuable Lesson

When Will Smith announced that he was celebrating his 50th birthday by bungee jumping out of a helicopter many may have questioned his sanity.

However, if you are familiar with his enthusiasm for overcoming fear it may not have come as a big surprise. The mega-movie star accepted a challenge by Yes Theory to heli-bungee jump over the Grand Canyon.

In true Will Smith fashion, not only was he going to do it — he was going to do it BIG!

Smith partnered with YouTube to air the social experiment of the year! A live broadcast hosted by fellow Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, Alfonso Ribeiro.

He arrived with wife Jada and his kids Trey, Jaden and Willow in tow. They were then met by numerous family and friends. All gathered in support of his jump.

Smith recounted how as a child his family made a cross-country trip to the Grand Canyon. While his brothers and sisters boldly advanced to the edge, he stayed back, shackled by his fear.

“Fear keeps you from seeing beauty…” Smith explained. “I’m attacking anything I am scared of.”

The actor’s heli-bungee jump over the Grand Canyon was more than just a social media phenomenon, it was a master class on rejecting fear at every turn.

Live fearlessly.

