Join The Team & Donate: Rickey Smiley Teams Up With National Kidney Foundation To Participate In DC Kidney Walk

30 Million Americans have chronic kidney disease and most don’t even know. They often find out when their kidney function has reached the stage when life and death decisions must be made immediately. That’s one in three Americans and African Americans are at an even greater risk.

Over 100,000 people are currently waiting for a kidney transplant and even more undergo multiple trips each week to dialysis centers to receive last saving treatment. Many never get a transplant, because they die before a kidney can be found.

I am joining my fraternity brothers of Omega Psi Phi, who have started a campaign in the DC metro area. Though African Americans, Latinos are at greater risks…..kidney disease can affect anyone regardless of race, gender, or age.

Know the risk factors and let’s do something together! One way is to raise awareness and vital funds to support the programs and services of the National Kidney Foundation. I’ve joined the 2018 DC Kidney Walk and hope that you will too! To join our team, donate or get more info, click this link: http://bit.ly/TeamRickeySmiley4NKF

