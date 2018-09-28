CLOSE
Lil Wayne Announces ‘Carter V’ Merchandise, Teams With 14 Designers

Source: American rapper Lil’ Wayne performing in concert at the Ziggo Dome Featuring: Lill Wayne Where: Amsterdam, Netherlands When: 21 Oct 2013 Credit: WENN.com 

After years on the shelf Tha Carter V has finally arrived. To further the experience for fans Lil Wayne worked on a collection with 14 different fashion designers.

The album themed capsule is being brought to life by Bravado who curated pieces for Kanye West and Justin Bieber in the past. According to Billboard Weezy’s launch will mirror Travis Scott’s recent roll out for Astroworld where each designer’s drop will only be available for 24 hours. Heron Preston crafted the debut items.

He detailed his vision to High Snobiety. “I looked for amateur airbrush artists, and I found a bunch of them on Etsy. I didn’t want something that was super polished or professional; I wanted to capture that amateur skill level which is the same kind of skill level that I saw when looking at old airbrush artwork back in the ’90’s” he explained.

The t-shirt features a photo of Tunchi circa Carter III; on the back is a “What’s A Goon To A Goblin” quote from his classic track “A Milli”. Along with the tee customers receive a digital copy of Tha Carter V all for the price of $45.00.

More merchandise will be available for sale over the next nine days. The next designs will populate at 5 p.m. EST. You shop the collection here.

LIL WAYNE CARTER V MERCHANDISE

Source: BRAVADO / HERON PRESTON / BRAVADO / HERON PRESTON

Photo: Getty

Lil Wayne Announces ‘Carter V’ Merchandise, Teams With 14 Designers was originally published on hiphopwired.com

