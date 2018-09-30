CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kanye West Turns In Struggle ‘SNL’ Performance, Drops Pro-Trump Rant

All that talk about being out of the sunken place seems a little hollow now.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Saturday Night Live - Season 44

Source: NBC / Getty

Kanye West appeared to be returning to his old self after announcing a move back to his hometown of Chicago and preparing a new album for the masses. As a last-minute replacement musical act for SNL‘s 44th season opener, West turned in a performance many folks are criticizing while also rocking a MAGA hat and delivering a rant supporting President Donald Trump.

New York Post reports:

West, wearing a red “Make American Great Again” hat and the show’s cast standing behind him, launched into the screed off camera, but it was caught on video by comedian Chris Rock.

“I wanna cry right now, black man in America, supposed to keep what you’re feeling inside right now,” he sang as he paced the stage.

He continued: “The blacks want always Democrats you know it’s like the plan they did, to take the fathers out the home and put them on welfare. Does anybody know about that? That’s a Democratic plan.”

Then he turned to his support of Trump.

“There’s so many times I talk to like a white person about this and they say, ‘How could you like Trump? He’s racist.’ Well, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.”

West performed a bizarre “I Love It” set with Lil Pump, and “We Got Love” with Teyana Taylor before attempting to rock “Ghost Town” when SNL producers cut his set short. According to the reports, that’s when West launched into his rant.

You can see the rant in full below.

And if you must see the performances, check them out below.

Saturday Night Live - Season 44

Coonye Back: Kanye West AKA Ye Came Up Lame In 'SNL' Performances According To Twitter

19 photos Launch gallery

Coonye Back: Kanye West AKA Ye Came Up Lame In 'SNL' Performances According To Twitter

Continue reading Coonye Back: Kanye West AKA Ye Came Up Lame In ‘SNL’ Performances According To Twitter

Coonye Back: Kanye West AKA Ye Came Up Lame In 'SNL' Performances According To Twitter

[caption id="attachment_766716" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: NBC / Getty[/caption] Kanye West duped the world into thinking we were getting, at the very least, Graduation Yeezy back. However, it appears that the "free-thinking" Chicago producer is hellbent on undoing whatever goodwill folks were willing to extend his way after his SNL performance. The MAGA hat made a return just as it did earlier in the week, and West pushed a pair of new songs onto the masses that we can assume are from his upcoming Yahndi release, which didn't drop on Saturday (Sept. 29) as promised. Ahead of the performance, West says he's now changing his name to Ye for still unspecified reasons. https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1046064289944080388 The profanity-laced "I Love It" alongside Lil Pump and "We Got Love" with Teyana Taylor were the featured songs. Oh yeah, there as also that unnecessary pro-Trump rant he dropped along with accusing SNL producers of bullying him while demanding he not wear the MAGA hat on air. Conservatives, desperate for a win these days, are praising West for his stance but Twitter is keeping its foot on Yeezy's neck as a result of what went down. Candace Owens went on a Twitter spree celebrating West's cooning for Trump, joining a growing chorus of others who thought the act was brave. Check out some of the reactions to Kanye West's SNL performances, along with jabs at his rant, below. https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1046353622517338112 https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1046354031491379200 https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1046354393862467589 -- Photo: Getty

Photo: Getty

Kanye West Turns In Struggle ‘SNL’ Performance, Drops Pro-Trump Rant was originally published on hiphopwired.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close