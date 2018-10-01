John Legend Announces His First Christmas Album; Tour Comes To ATL Nov 20th

(Los Angeles, CA – October 1, 2018) Newly anointed EGOT winner and critically acclaimed, multi- platinum singer songwriter John Legend has announced his first Christmas album, A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS. The album is executive produced by Raphael Saadiq and will be released on October 26th via Columbia Records. To accompany the album, John will embark on a 25-date A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS Tour, which kicks off on November 15th in Clearwater, FL and will hit
cities like Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles and more before wrapping on December 30th in San Diego.
Tickets for the A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS Tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 5th. Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, October 2nd. Links to pre-sales can be found below by clicking on each venue name. For more information, please visit: http://www.johnlegend.com.
A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS Track List
1. What Christmas Means to Me (feat. Stevie Wonder on harmonica)
2. Silver Bells
3.Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (feat. Esperanza Spalding)
4. No Place Like Home
5. Bring Me Love
6. Merry Christmas Baby / Give Love on Christmas Day
7. Christmas Time Is Here
8. Waiting for Christmas
9. Purple Snowflakes
10. The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)
11. Please Come Home for Christmas
12. Wrap Me Up in Your Love
13. By Christmas Eve
14. Merry Merry Christmas
A Legendary Christmas Tour Dates
11/15/2018: Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
11/17/2018: Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore at The Jackie Gleason Theater
11/20/2018: Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
11/23/2018: Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Resort Spa and Casino
11/24/2018: Mashantucket, CT @ Grand Theater at Foxwoods
11/25/2018: Boston, MA @ Boch Center
11/27/2018: Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
11/28/2018: Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor
12/03/2018: New York, NY@ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
12/04/2018: Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House
12/06/2018: Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
12/07/2018: Verona, NY @ Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino
12/09/2018: Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
12/10/2018: Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
12/12/2018: Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
12/13/2018: Chicago, IL @ Civic Opera House
12/15/2018: Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
12/16/2018: Salt Lake City, UT @ Abravanel Hall
12/18/2018: Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
12/19/2018: Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
12/21/2018: Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
12/23/2018: Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater
12/29/2018: Costa Mesa, CA @ Segerstrom Center for the Arts
12/30/2018: San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre