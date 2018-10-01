CLOSE
ATL
John Legend Announces His First Christmas Album; Tour Comes To ATL Nov 20th

John Legend Fox Theater

Source: Fox Theater / Radio One

(Los Angeles, CA – October 1, 2018) Newly anointed EGOT winner and critically acclaimed, multi- platinum singer songwriter John Legend has announced his first Christmas album, A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS. The album is executive produced by Raphael Saadiq and will be released on October 26th via Columbia Records. To accompany the album, John will embark on a 25-date A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS Tour, which kicks off on November 15th in Clearwater, FL and will hit

cities like Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles and more before wrapping on December 30th in San Diego.

Tickets for the A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS Tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 5th. Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, October 2nd. Links to pre-sales can be found below by clicking on each venue name. For more information, please visit: http://www.johnlegend.com.

 

A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS Track List

1. What Christmas Means to Me (feat. Stevie Wonder on harmonica)

2. Silver Bells

3.Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (feat. Esperanza Spalding)

4. No Place Like Home

5. Bring Me Love

6. Merry Christmas Baby / Give Love on Christmas Day

7. Christmas Time Is Here

8. Waiting for Christmas

9. Purple Snowflakes

10. The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)

11. Please Come Home for Christmas

12. Wrap Me Up in Your Love

13. By Christmas Eve

14. Merry Merry Christmas

A Legendary Christmas Tour Dates

11/15/2018: Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

11/17/2018: Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore at The Jackie Gleason Theater

11/20/2018: Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre​​

11/23/2018: Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Resort Spa and Casino

11/24/2018: Mashantucket, CT @ Grand Theater at Foxwoods​​

11/25/2018: Boston, MA @ Boch Center

11/27/2018: Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

11/28/2018: Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor

12/03/2018: New York, NY@ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

12/04/2018: Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House

12/06/2018: Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre​​

12/07/2018: Verona, NY @ Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino

12/09/2018: Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre​​

12/10/2018: Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

12/12/2018: Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

12/13/2018: Chicago, IL @ Civic Opera House

12/15/2018: Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre​​

12/16/2018: Salt Lake City, UT @ Abravanel Hall

12/18/2018: Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

12/19/2018: Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

12/21/2018: Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

12/23/2018: Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

12/29/2018: Costa Mesa, CA @ Segerstrom Center for the Arts

12/30/2018: San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre

