Gary’s Tea: Tiffany Haddish Reveals Which Reality TV Show She Turned Down, Suge Knight Jr. Says Tupac Is Alive & More [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 10.04.18
It’s a new day and there’s new tea…

While on a promo tour for her new movie Night School with Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish revealed that she once auditioned for Flavor Of Love. Did you face just turn? Because everybody in the studio just let out a unison “WHAT?!” 

According to Gary with da Tea, when Haddish found out the man in subject would be Flavor Flav, she told them, ‘Hell No!’  and turned down the gig. 

In other news, Suge Knight Jr. (Suge Knight’s son) took to Instagram to reveal Tupac is alive and well. We’ve all thought this before, but do we believe it? Press play up top to hear Gary’s full run down!

