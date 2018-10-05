Smiling is an art form that many hope to master in life.

While some people were born with perfect grins, others have to put in extra work to make sure their smiles are exuberant and filled with pearly white elegance.

Tyra Banks often preaches the gospel of “smizing” where the eyes are just as important as the mouth when forming the smile. The good news has been spread to online tutorials and even a full-on app at one point.

But on the journey to smizing greatness comes many mishaps and everyone has experienced them at least once. Hit the next pages to check out seven awkward smiles that might have Tyra Banks yelling at your soul.

Say Cheese? Seven Awkward Smiles Everyone Has Done In Their Lifetime was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9: