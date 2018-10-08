Toni Braxton Believes She Would’ve Been More Successful Without Family Pressure [EXCLUSIVE]

National
| 10.08.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Gary With Da Tea is pouring so much tea in our cup about Toni Braxton! The singer and her family have been making headlines over the arguments about the hit show “Braxton Family Values.” This season we watched Traci Braxton on the show with her friends, but none of the family members were on it.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The family sat down with Iyanla Vanzant for an explosive two-part series and it didn’t end well. Gary mentioned that Toni did a personal interview to talk about her career and regrets she has. The singer believes that she would’ve been more successful without pressure to put her family members on.

RELATED: Toni Braxton’s Struggle Tribute To Aretha Franklin Got Twitter Toasted

A lot of people in the past told her that the devil was trying to breakup her family because she got a record deal, but her sisters didn’t. Toni couldn’t live her best life and for a little while her family didn’t speak to her. Gary also spoke about Birdman trying to work on a settlement with Tyga because he owes him nearly $10 million.

RELATED: Fans Speculate On Toni Braxton’s Changing Look [PHOTO]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Toni Braxton Wants A Great Gatsby Theme Wedding With Birdman

Toni Braxton Plastic Surgery

Then & Now: 17 Fabulous Photos Of Toni Braxton Over The Years

17 photos Launch gallery

Then & Now: 17 Fabulous Photos Of Toni Braxton Over The Years

Continue reading Then & Now: 17 Fabulous Photos Of Toni Braxton Over The Years

Then & Now: 17 Fabulous Photos Of Toni Braxton Over The Years

The Latest:

Toni Braxton Believes She Would’ve Been More Successful Without Family Pressure [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close