Lil Mama has moved to atlanta to work on new music and ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ is capturing the entire process. As one of the newest members of this show, she reveals that she in transitioning from Hip Hop to R&B.She goes into her relationship with her father, and the legendary MC Lyte being her mentor. Lil Mama also hints at a possible MC Lyte biopic where she could portray the female MC.

