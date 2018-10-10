Leah’s Lemonade: Cardi B Opens Up About Nicki Minaj Fight

| 10.10.18
Last night the American Music Awards had some can’t miss moments for the hip hop community. Cardi B and Drake lead in nominations but Cardi B took 3 home! Taylor swift also scored several awards last night leaving as the most decorated American Music award recipient. Cardi B thanked her baby for inspiring her to make a great comeback. The Bodak Yellow rapper was on the cover of W Magazine. She talked about why she ran up on Nicki Minaj, saying that Nicki did indeed like a tweet about her baby.  Fabulous may be in some legal trouble. He’s being charged with 4 felonies for his allegedly physically abusing his long time girl friend Emily B. I told you yesterday about the accident of Terrance J and his girlfriend Jasmine Sanders. Well Jasmine’s rep says she was not involved in the accident. I’ve got that and more in the Lemonade in the video above!

 

 

 

 

 

