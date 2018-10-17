CLOSE
Test
Please Stop Giving Racist White Women Adorable Nicknames
Unarmed Black Man Killed By California Police Was…
Racist History Of Beauty Pageants Highlighted By Mrs.…
Jeff Johnson: “We Must Train Our Kids On…
From Oprah To Chance The Rapper, African-Americans Are…
Man Jumps Naked Into Shark Tank At Ripley’s…
Listen: Remy Ma & Papoose Pen Song For…
Shereè Whitfield Finally Launches ‘She By Sheree’ Clothing…
Aaron Hernandez’s Brother Reveals The Former NFL Player…
George Lopez Gets Into Fight At Hooters [VIDEO]
Black Tony Announces That He’s Pregnant! [EXCLUSIVE]
What’s Next In The Laquan McDonald Shooting Case?…
Here’s Why Black Seniors May Be Singled Out…
Orlando Brown Checks Into Rehab
13 items
Then & Now: Ginuwine Over The Years [PHOTOS]
Erica Mena Arrested For Drug Possession
13 items
Eva Marcille Gets Married! [PHOTOS]
Stacey Dash Reportedly Married Another Trump Worshiper Just…
Did Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Call Off…
Church Announcements: Why Pastor Won’t Be Holding On…
Rock-T’s NFL Picks: Week 6
Crew Member Dies On Set Of ‘Mister Rogers’…
Tevin Campbell Doesn’t Care If You Call Him…
Colin Kaepernick Files Trademark To Copyright His Face…
9 items
Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Ella Mai’s Debut Album…
T.I. Rips Into Kanye West Over His Meeting…
How To Mute News About Kanye West Or…
Raven-Symoné Clarifies Controversial Comments: “I Didn’t Say I…
Anthony Anderson Wants To Complete His Degree From…
House Of Horrors! Black Couple Traumatized After Airbnb…
Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Keith Ellison’s Political Opponents Are Trying Every Trick In The Book To Beat Him

A conservative newspaper helped to spearhead an effort to unseal Ellison’s divorce papers.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Political enemies of Minnesota’s Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison are using every trick to turn what should have been a relatively easy campaign for state attorney general into a nightmare.

SEE ALSO: Domestic Abuse Allegation Won’t Go Away As Keith Ellison’s Campaign Heads To Finish Line

A court unsealed the congressman’s divorce records on Wednesday under a petition to make them public, MPR News reported.

The petitioners wanted to see if there was documentation that Ellison physically abused his ex-wife, in the hope of substantiating the recent domestic abuse allegations by his ex-girlfriend.

Karen Monahan, the congressman’s ex-girlfriend, made the claims in August — just days before Minnesota’s primary election. Ellison immediately denied the charge. Monahan claimed to have video evidence that shows Ellison attacking her, but she has declined to release any footage, raising serious doubts about its existence.

Conservative news site Alpha News was one of the petitioners that spearheaded the effort to unseal the divorce records.

However, there was no evidence in the documents that Ellison was abusive toward his ex-wife, Kim Ellison. Surprisingly, the congressman described instances of Kim Ellison physically abusing him.

“I understand perhaps better than most that as a public official, my personal life falls under higher scrutiny than others. But to pry into the details of a sealed divorce file that the Court previously ordered closed, on the eve of an election, is shameful and outrageous,” Ellison said, calling Alpha News “a far-right propaganda outlet with a history of racism and religious bigotry.”

Meanwhile, social media posts, one of them still active with more than 100,000 shares, shows a picture of Ellison with a fake image that purports to be his ex-girlfriend. However, the woman, whose face was battered and bruised, is not Monahan, Politico reported.

Ellison came into his campaign with significant advantages over his Republican rival, including name recognition, the state’s Democratic leanings (Minnesota has not elected a Republican attorney general since 1966) and more than a decade of serving in Congress. But the congressman still finds himself in a tight race, with one poll putting him dead even at 41 percent with his opponent.

SEE ALSO:

‘I’m Not A Black Woman, I’m A Christian’: Actress And Evangelical Dismisses Race For Her Jesus

Trump Administration Gives Saudis A Pass On Likely Killing Of Muslim Journalist

Funeral Held For Botham Shem Jean, Who Was Killed By Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger When She Entered Wrong Apartment

Botham Jean Would Have Been 27 Years Old Today, See His Life In Photos

11 photos Launch gallery

Botham Jean Would Have Been 27 Years Old Today, See His Life In Photos

Continue reading Botham Jean Would Have Been 27 Years Old Today, See His Life In Photos

Botham Jean Would Have Been 27 Years Old Today, See His Life In Photos

Today Botham Shem Jean was supposed to celebrate his 27th story. He was supposed to be a hashtag or a viral story. He wasn't supposed to be gunned down in his own apartment by a police officer on September 6 in Dallas Texas. The St. Lucia native was supposed to be celebrating his life. SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck The person who shot and killed was Amber Guyger. She was arrested and charged with manslaughter on September 9, more than two days after she killed Jean. After only a few hours in custody, she was released on a bond of $300,000. After five search warrants, her apartment was never searched and she reportedly moved out of the complex the weekend she killed Jean. The 30-year-old was finally fired from the Dallas Police Department on September 24. In honor of Botham Jean, see his life in photos and video. Rest in power.

Keith Ellison’s Political Opponents Are Trying Every Trick In The Book To Beat Him was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close