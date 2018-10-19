CLOSE
ATL
Home > ATL

Slider Crimes Still An Issue As South Fulton Police Triple Their Gang Unit

0 reads
Leave a comment
Police tape flutters in the breeze while prosecution teams continue to investigate the apartment co

Source: Mark Boster / Getty

According to Fox 5, The South Fulton Police are tripling the number of their gang unit in order to fight crimes that range from break-ins to violent crimes.

Chief Meadows believes the gang unit is already helping with the crack down of slider crimes and Narcotic rings.

RELATED: What Are Slider Crimes And Why Atlanta Thieves Are Taking Advantage

The crew is also working in collaboration with other agencies to help stop gang violence in other cities. They have already identified more than 200 gangs not in the city of South Fulton.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

gang unit , slider crimes , South Fulton Police

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close