The Falcons pulled out a win on Monday Night Football this week, getting back in the win column with a 23-20 win against Eli Manning and the Giants. Matt Ryan threw for 379 yards and a touchdown, and Julio had 9 catches for 104 yards.

The Falcons looked sluggish in the first half, but pulled out the win with a late field goal by kicker Giorgio Tavecchio. Does this mean the Falcons are back on track? Take our poll below…

Also On Hot 107.9: