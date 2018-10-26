Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Angela Rye On Everything We Need To Know Before Voting [AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Angela Rye, founder of Impact Strategies...

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

Angela Rye is a political commentator and analyst known best for her unapologetic ways of letting people know the facts about our nation’s political climate. She has also been the voice to enlighten African Americans on political issues and what is really happening in our government.

Rye called into The Morning Heat and here is what she had to say:

Related: Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show

2017 AC3 Festival - ChooseATL Welcome To Atlanta Reception Honoring Kevin 'Coach K' Lee And Angela Rye

Angela Rye's Best Viral Moments

5 photos Launch gallery

Angela Rye's Best Viral Moments

Continue reading Angela Rye’s Best Viral Moments

Angela Rye's Best Viral Moments

Stay up-to-date by following us on FacebookTwitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit.

Angela Rye On Everything We Need To Know Before Voting [AUDIO] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close