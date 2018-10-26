Angela Rye is a political commentator and analyst known best for her unapologetic ways of letting people know the facts about our nation’s political climate. She has also been the voice to enlighten African Americans on political issues and what is really happening in our government.

Rye called into The Morning Heat and here is what she had to say:

Related: Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show

Stay up-to-date by following us on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit.

Angela Rye On Everything We Need To Know Before Voting [AUDIO] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com