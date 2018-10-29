CLOSE
Test
DJ Khaled Fails At His First Attempt At…
Staten Island Residents Attack Crew Filming Where Eric…
A Black Woman Warned Twitter About The #MAGABomber,…
Shooter Identified In Deadly Shooting At Pittsburgh Synagogue
Bill Cosby’s Lawyers Claim Judge’s Feud ‘Kept The…
NeNe Leakes’ Son’s Alleged Baby Mother Puts Her…
Rickey Smiley Turns Pain Into Laughter And Shares…
Black Teen On ‘Dr. Phil’: ‘I’m Biologically White,…
What Every Black Voter Should Know If They…
Tracee Ellis Ross And Marsai Martin Freaking Out…
Mom And Son Allegedly Murdered By Her Boyfriend…
Couple Falls To Their Death At Popular California…
Kroger Shooting: Victims Identified, Accused Killer Held On…
Suspicious Packages Found Addressed To Former Vice President…
The Top Charting Drake Songs Of The Last…
7 items
Fan Or Stan? This Michael Jordan Admirer Got…
Single Ticket Wins Record Billion Mega Millions Jackpot
Potential Bombs Mailed To The Homes Of The…
26 items
‘Rickey Smiley For Real’ Season 5 Red Carpet…
Tina Turners Opens Up About Her Son’s Suicide…
Gary With Da Tea Announces That He’s Cancer…
5 items
Anansa Sims & Matt Barnes Host UCLA-Baby Shower…
Details Of Botham Jean’s Family Lawsuit Against Dallas…
Aww Baby: 50 Cent Goes Savage On Ashanti…
Conservative Street Artist Targets Maxine Waters On ‘Halloween’…
Is Netflix Using Racism To Make Black Viewers…
Is Your Babe Your Best Friend? 5 Tips…
Kappa Alpha Psi Hosted The Clemson University Party…
Recipe: Rickey Smiley Cooks Up A Chicken Pot…
Rickey Smiley Discusses Transitioning From Standup Comedy to…
Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Trump Takes A Swipe At Andrew Gillum’s HBCU Education

Trump's tweet came reports he planned to make last-ditch pleas for controversial GOP candidates. 

0 reads
Leave a comment

The divider in chief, Donald Trump, took steps to widen the racial wedge between the Florida gubernatorial candidates by implying an education at a historically Black college or university (HBCU) was decidedly inferior to the Ivy League. The president made his ignorant statement in a tweet despite growing evidence that the Democratic candidate — Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum — has consistently displayed a far more superior ability to campaign based on fact and policy over his opponent, Republican Ron DeSantis.

But of course, Trump never lets the facts get in between him and his Twitter fingers.

Gillum is a proud graduate of Florida A&M University, an HBCU.

Nevermind the racist dog whistling in the tweet that was Trump calling Gillum “a thief,” an unsubstantiated charge from a president who routinely reinforces negative stereotypes about Black people.

DeSantis has shown himself to be an unabashed racist, something that his alma maters Harvard and Yale universities can’t be proud of, no matter if the schools’ histories reflect otherwise (they do). Further, Gillum has twice upstaged DeSantis in both gubernatorial debates held last week, showing a masterful knowledge of policy compared to the racist attacks the Republican and his supporters have consistently resorted to.

Trump’s tweet came less than a week after a report that he planned to make last-ditch pleas for votes for controversial GOP candidates.

While Gillum has been consistently polling ahead of DeSantis, who resigned from Congress under a cloud of controversy stemming from a House ethics complaint against him, early voting reports in Florida have indicated not many Democrats were going to the polls, which could spell bad news for the mayor.

But if the election is decided based on policy plans and not racial rhetoric — DeSantis and his supporters have made multiple “monkey” references about the Democrat who could become the Sunshine State’s first African-American governor — Gillum should emerge victorious, by far.

As of early Monday afternoon, Gillum was reportedly ahead of DeSantis by either 1 or 5 percentage points, depending on the poll.

While political polling has proven to be an inexact science (see the 2016 presidential election for more on this), polling in the state of Florida has been pretty consistent over the years, especially when it comes to the governor’s race.

“Four years ago, Charlie Crist led Rick Scott in eight of the final 20 2014 gubernatorial race public polls, Rick Scott led in six, and six polls showed them tied,” the Tampa Bay Times reminded readers on Monday. “The final polling average showed Crist with by just .6 percentage points, and Scott won reelection by 1.1 percent.”

SEE ALSO:

Mail Bomber Targeted Andrew Gillum, Too

Andrew Gillum Reportedly Has Trump Scrambling In Last-Ditch Move For DeSantis

Joe Biden Holds Campaign Rally With Florida Democratic Candidates In Tampa

Mayor Andrew Gillum Shreds Ron DeSantis In Their Second Debate

22 photos Launch gallery

Mayor Andrew Gillum Shreds Ron DeSantis In Their Second Debate

Continue reading Mayor Andrew Gillum Shreds Ron DeSantis In Their Second Debate

Mayor Andrew Gillum Shreds Ron DeSantis In Their Second Debate

Mayor Andrew Gillum and Ron DeSantis reunited for a second debate and it was even more fiery than the second debate. Nonetheless, the mayor of Tallahassee still landed on top, knocking down all of DeSantis' dog-whistles and always coming with facts. See Also: 5 Takeaways From Andrew Gillum’s Masterful Debate Dismantling Of Ron DeSantis The debate went down on C-SPAN and Twitter was obviously enthralled. See the reactions below.

Trump Takes A Swipe At Andrew Gillum’s HBCU Education was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close