CLOSE
Yo' Durtty
Home > Yo' Durtty

BlueFaceBally drops the official music video to “Sweet Tooth”!

1 reads
Leave a comment
BlueFaceBally & Dean Gibson

Source: Dean Gibson / durttydaily.com

BlueFaceBally just delivered the first official visual to “Sweet Tooth” from his latest EP, Overly High.

Blue Face Trip:

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/bluefacebally/sets/bally-blue-face-trip

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/72pRuGbTcwkNH7YTLihmxt

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/blue-face-trip/1363281938

AudioMack: https://audiomack.com/album/4nxchange-records/blue-face-trip

Tidal: https://tidal.com/browse/album/86354019

“Porshe”:

Soundcloud https://soundcloud.com/bluefacebally/porshe-ft-gunna-prod-by-dun-deal-fuse-808-mafia-blessed

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/5XbWlKZAlcqmMQTYdn3Whl

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/porshe-feat-gunna-single/1411719225

MyMixtapez https://mymixtapez.com/a/180255

AudioMack https://audiomack.com/song/4nxchange-records/porsche-dirty-main-mstr1-320k-1

Tidal: https://tidal.com/browse/track/91952758

Overly High:

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/bluefacebally/sets/overly-high

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/5eFyTlPNTzXTOsfV5dpUsr

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/overly-high/1436553994

AudioMack: https://audiomack.com/album/bluefacebally/overly-high

Tidal: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/overly-high/1436553994

Instagram @bluefacebally

Twitter @bluefacebally

Soundcloud @bluefacebally

Youtube @bluefacebally

bluefacebally , overly high , sweet tooth

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close