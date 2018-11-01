Black Tony Shares How God Blessed Him After Bible Study

11.01.18
Black Tony didn’t come to work, but has a good reason as to why he didn’t make it. He mentioned to Rickey Smiley that he went to Bible study with his older grandmother last night and shared some of the message he heard.

The story Black Tony talked about was from Exodus and it was about how God’s blessings are on the ground. After dropping off his grandmother it made Black Tony think about what God has given to him. He looked across the street and saw 40 electronic scooters.

Black Tony took that as God was blessing him with them and loaded them on the truck to sell. Rickey mentioned that those scooters have tracking devices and could get him in a lot of trouble. Black Tony tried his best to tell Rickey different, but he wasn’t trying to hear it. He told everyone he was going to bring them by the radio station and everyone told him not to.

Black Tony Shares How God Blessed Him After Bible Study was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

