Kodak Black Doing Big Things In Haiti

Kodak Black was released from prison a couple months ago and has remained on track to doing well. While in jail he received his GED and promised to do good things after being released. Kodak Black recently not only bought his grandmother a home in Haiti, where he’s from, but is also building a school for children there.

In other news, Cardi B continues to rise in her career and just landed a deal with Reebok. The rapper will partner with the company for sneakers and apparel releases.

Headkrack loves hip-hop and mentioned that J. Cole and JID have a new song out that is music to his ears. The song “Off Deez,” has amazing lyrics and bars for days. Headkrack spoke about how it’s time for younger artists to keep showing their talent because as fans we love to support new music.

