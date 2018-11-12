Red Flag? Michelle Williams’ Fiancé Chad Goes Low During Discussion About Race, Brings Up Michelle’s Struggles With Mental Health

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text VIP to 71007 to join!

The second episode of Chad Loves Michelle, the reality series starring Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams and her fiancé Chad Johnson aired on OWN Sunday night with plenty of people raising concern about the couple, namely in regards to one argument which made it on camera for everyone to see.

The show depicts the couple’s road to newlywed bliss and the rocky road even that has been. In one clip, the two are having a discussion when Michelle brings up the topic of race, which Chad disapproves of.

“I said something to him on the lines of ‘Well, Chad, because you are not Black you would not understand why I communicate the way I do. Maybe because you didn’t grow up around a lot of Black people.’ So that was very, very offensive to Chad,” Michelle recalled in the clip.

Johnson was so offended by the notion that he alluded to Michelle’s battles with mental health just to spite her.

“And this is not to justify it, but yesterday when we had the disagreement, he said ‘Did you take your meds today?’” Michelle told the counselor.

Johnson apologized for the remark and said that he lost his temper but that the remark had everything to do with he and Michelle’s racial differences. But is it a red flag for their marriage? Watch and judge for yourself.

