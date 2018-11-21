CLOSE
Yo' Durtty
Al Nuke Discusses Being An Intern For Zaytoven Then Becoming His Manager, Karma & Birds Of A Feather Films

'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Season 3 Premiere Private Viewing Party

“Don’t expect nothing out of people in 2018 & beyond”  [Al Nuke]

In the Halloween edition of The Progress Report, Detroit native Al Nuke discusses coming from foster care system, being Zaytoven’s manager, directing the Birds Of A Feather films, and his new podcast, Nuke At Night. During the interview, Al Nuke gives tips for entrepreneurs to achieve longevity in their fields. He details his experience in prison, recalls dropping the ball with Birdman by having his emotions on his shoulders, his transition from Detroit to Atlanta, BMF’s impact in Detroit, difficulties with Netflix, defines the word “progress”, and shares thoughts on Usher and Zaytoven’s new album, A.

