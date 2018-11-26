Jeezy Gives Back To Family That Lost Everything In Fire

National
| 11.26.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

It’s the season to give back and Jeezy is doing just that. The rapper decided to help a family of 16 that lost their home in a fire and also gifted them by paying for their hotel until next year.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In case you missed it Future is caught up in drama once again. Eliza Reign who’s an Instagram model claims that Future is the father of her unborn child. She also states that he’s threatened to have her killed.

SEE ALSO: Jeezy Says He’s Retiring

Lastly, over the Thanksgiving break many people went out to the movies. “Creed II,” starring Michael B. Jordan made over $55 million dollars and came in second to “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”

See photos of Jeezy in concert below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Jeezy Secret Pop Up Show In Atlanta Was Lit! PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Jeezy Secret Pop Up Show In Atlanta Was Lit! PHOTOS]

Continue reading Jeezy Secret Pop Up Show In Atlanta Was Lit! PHOTOS]

Jeezy Secret Pop Up Show In Atlanta Was Lit! PHOTOS]

Jeezy Secret Pop Up Show In Atlanta Was Lit!

Jeezy Gives Back To Family That Lost Everything In Fire was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close