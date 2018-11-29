Gary’s Tea: Jussie Smollett’s Giving Away Money, Jennifer Lopez’s Boyfriend Gives Her Questionable Gift, Rick Ross Accused Of Being Deadbeat Dad & More

Gary With Da Tea came with the good, the bad and the ugly entertainment news today… watch his review up top and keep reading below for more.

The Good:

Jussie Smollett is gearing up to grant a lot of Christmas wishes this holiday season as he’s vowed to donate a ton of cash to charity using a percentage of proceeds from his album. Handpicking the charities that sit close by his heart, some of the charities getting a piece of the $125,00 pie include Flint Kids, South Africa Sky Foundation, Trayvon Martin Foundation, Know Your Rights Camp and more.

The news come weeks after he surprised the family of a 6-year-old double amputee with a handicap accessible van!

The Bad:

Jennifer Lopez once sang “love don’t cost a thing,” but some folks are wondering how deep that lyric goes. Rumor has it, her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez is only getting her a picture with a hand-written note for Christmas – something money can’t buy. When Gary spilled the news, Rickey said he enjoys personalized gifts like that because it’s from the heart. Your thoughts?

The Ugly:

Rick Ross’ baby mama Tia Kemp called him out for not seeing in son in 16 months, according to a report from HotNewHiphop.com. She blasted the rapper on social media and asked him to call his son before revealing that “the last time Ross’ son saw his father was when the artist was rushed to the hospital for severe health issues this year [and] he wasn’t even conscious when they visited in the medical facility.”

