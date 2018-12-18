Bumblebee is personally my favorite Transformer movie ever. It’s a throwback of sorts and you immediately feel thrown back in time. With epic performances by Angela Bassett, John Cena, and Hailee Steinfeld director Travis Knight does the damn thing. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town when Charlie played by the lovely Hailee Steinfeld, discovers a car that wasn’t there before. She is on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world when she barters for this car, she takes it home only to discover her new beat up VW is actually a Transformer named Bumblebee. The auto-bot is battle-scarred and broken and cannot talk anymore when Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow bug.

On this episode of Extra Butter With Xilla Valentine, we talk to Angela Bassett about doing voice work. She was so good I didn’t even notice she was the evil Decepticon Shatter until the very end of the movie. A testament to how great she is in the role. We also talk to John Cena who plays the angry Agent Burn. I talked to him about being a bad guy for once.

Overall this is a great film with exception acting that his theaters everywhere December 21st, 2018

Which Bumblebee Cast Member Wants Jay Z To Be Their Voice | Extra Butter was originally published on globalgrind.com

