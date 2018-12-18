Jeff Johnson: “ I Was Offset”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 12.18.18
Jeff Johnson normally doesn’t give his opinions about celebrity relationships, but decided to speak on the hot topic of Cardi B and Offset. If you don’t know this past weekend the rapper interrupted his ex, Cardi B’s set on stage to apologize again.

Moreover, Jeff is not mad at Offset for trying to apologize publicly, but he just hopes the rapper is in communication with men that have been in the situation before and are giving him the advice he needs. During the conversation Jeff spoke about reasons mean cheat which included being weak, not communicating properly with their partner and more.

Jeff said, “I was Offset.”

He admitted that he’s cheated before, but did the work to be the best man he can be. Jeff also encouraged Offset to acknowledge what he’s done and be a better man for his children, wife and the world.

Lastly, Jeff spoke about how some men are walking around calling themselves men, but acting like boys. Make sure you check out everything Jeff had to say up top!

Jeff Johnson: " I Was Offset" was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

