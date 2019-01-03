Coachella 2019: Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, Ariana Grande To Headline

A year after Beyoncé shut the festival down with her iconic performance, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has announced its 2019 lineup. This year’s headliners include Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande. The festival returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California from April 12-14 and then for a second weekend from April 19-21. See the full lineup below.

Acts such as Solange, Janelle Monae, Ella Mai, H.E.R., YG, DJ Snake, Diplo, the 1975, Anderson .Paak, Kid Cudi, Aphex Twin, J Balvin, Wiz Khalifa, Bazzi, Sheck Wes, Khalid, Zedd, Playboi Carti, Pusha T and more are set to perform.

Fans and others projected that Kanye West would be headlining this year’s festival along with Justin Timberlake but both artists were ultimately not going to perform. TMZ reported earlier on Wednesday (Jan 2) that Kanye pulled out of performing due to a dispute over the stage’s size and design. Goldenvoice, the team behind the festival allegedly refused to change the traditional main stage just for Kanye.

