Dame Dash Said He Looked The Other Way When Jay-Z Worked With R. Kelly

Dash sat down with Nick Cannon to discuss this period of time during the Roc-A-Fella days that caused tension between he and Hov.

ST/RKELLY R&B performers R. Kelly and Jay-Z perform together at the MCI center. Pictured, R.Kelly, l

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The fallout and continuing revelations that have come forth in the wake of the recent airing of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly docu-series continue to mount. Dame Dash once again shared details of when he and Jay-Z’s became strained as a result of the rapper joining forces with Kelly on a joint album with Dash seemingly admitting that he looked the other way.

Page Six reports:

In a clip from an upcoming episode of Nick Cannon’s “Cannon’s Class,” the Roc-a-Fella Records co-founder admitted he regretted not saying anything when Jay-Z collaborated with Kelly, who wed Dame’s late girlfriend Aaliyah when she was just 15 years old.

“I’m human, bro. But I had to look the other way, all these years,” Dash said. “So publicly that man did a record with the n—a that raped my girl, that he liked as well. Right? You understand what I’m saying? But no one said nothing.”

Earlier in the clip, he also recalled Aaliyah’s reluctance to talk about her time with Kelly. The singer, who tragically died in a plane crash in 2001 when she was just 22, secretly wed Kelly in 1994, when she was just 15 after the two had collaborated on her debut album “Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number.” Her parents annulled the marriage the next year.

A portion of Dame Dash’s interview with Nick Cannon can be viewed below.

Photo: Getty

Dame Dash Said He Looked The Other Way When Jay-Z Worked With R. Kelly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

