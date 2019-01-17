Ubisoft Announces Tom Clancy’s ‘The Division 2’ Private Beta Release Date, Drops New Story Trailer

The post-pandemic action continues in Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, today Ubisoft revealed the date when fans of the franchise can get hands-on with the game when its private beta launches.

Division agents, the worlds last hope after a deadly virus ravaged the world will continue the fight to save what’s left of mankind in follow up to the highly successful game The Division. The story trailer reveals the action has shifted from the streets of New York City to the nation’s capital Washington DC. With the virus crippling the world, the environment is ripe for the rise of ruthless factions, violent religious cults, and fascists to take down what’s left of the nation it’s up to the remaining Division agents to stop them.

Fans eager to continue the story started in the first game will get a sample of the action when The Division 2’s private beta February 7-10. To partake in the event, you can either pre-order the game secure an invite or register here in hopes to join, but space is limited.

Ubisoft promises to release more info the private beta at a later date so stay tuned. The Division 2 officially launches on Xb

ox One, PS4, and PC March 15. You can get amped by watching the story trailer below.

