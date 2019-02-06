CLOSE
Support Emerges For the College Professor Who Accused Justin Fairfax Of Sexual Assault

Vanessa Tyson released an official statement.

2 reads
Leave a comment

A hashtag, #IBelieveVanessa, is getting a growing number of contributors on Twitter from people who support the Scripps College professor who accused Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual assault—which he has denied.

Educator and political commentator Melissa Harris-Perry is among those who have sided with Vanessa Tyson.

See Also: Northam Now Says It Wasn’t Him In The Racist Yearbook Photo

Tyson released a statement in which she officially identified herself as the accuser in the alleged July 2004 encounter, The Washington Post reported.

“I cannot believe, given my obvious distress, that Mr. Fairfax thought this forced sexual act was consensual. To be very clear, I did not want to engage in oral sex with Mr. Fairfax and I never gave any form of consent. Quite the opposite. I consciously avoided Mr. Fairfax for the remainder of the Convention and I never spoke to him again,” Tyson’s statement said in part.

This statement adds to the growing turmoil for Virginia’s top elected Democrats. The state’s governor and attorney general have admitted recently to wearing blackface in the 1980s.

Tyson first approached The Post about her allegation in November 2017 after Fairfax won his election. But the newspaper said it declined to publish her story because it could not corroborate either her version or Fairfax’s recollection of exactly what happened.

Tyson’s allegation was resurfaced recently by Big League Politics, a fringe right-wing news website that also published the racist photographs from Gov. Ralph Northam’s medical school yearbook.

“I know Vanessa. I taught Vanessa when she was a student #IBelieveVanessa,” tweeted Harris-Perry.

Here are tweets from more of Tyson’s supporters.

Fairfax and Tyson first met in Boston at the 2004 Democratic National Convention. She recalled Fairfax asking her to walk with him to his hotel room to retrieve some papers. Tyson said the sexual encounter began with consensual kissing. But she said Fairfax guided her to the bed and forced her to perform oral sex. Fairfax, who was not married at the time, has described the encounter as consensual.

On Monday, Fairfax threatened legal action against Big League Politics for its “false and unsubstantiated allegations” based on Tyson’s claim. The lieutenant governor said in his statement that The Post found “significant red flags and inconsistencies” in Tyson’s story.

However, the newspaper denied Fairfax’s claim about find red flags when it investigated Tyson’s allegations and underscored that it simply could not corroborate either version of the encounter.

SEE ALSO:

Another Blackface Yearbook Photo Surfaces From Ralph Northam’s Alma Mater

Republican Kirk Cox Could Become Virginia Governor If Scandals Bring Down Democrats

Blackface Policemen

Photos Of People In Blackface For Governor Northam And His Supporters

9 photos Launch gallery

Photos Of People In Blackface For Governor Northam And His Supporters

Continue reading Photos Of People In Blackface For Governor Northam And His Supporters

Photos Of People In Blackface For Governor Northam And His Supporters

Governor Northam of Virginia is making every excuse possible to not resign. First, he apologized and now he is pulling a "wasn't me" -- even after he admitted it was him only days before. Every few months, the conversation about blackface pops up for white folks. The last time was when former Fox News host and overpriced employee at NBC Megyn Kelly, was totally perplexed on blackface being offensive back in October. She babbled on live television, "When I was a kid, that was OK, so long as you were dressing up as a character." No, girl, it was never okay for Black folks. This is why Northam needs to immediately resign from the way he has handled the controversy to the photo appearing on his 1984 yearbook page. See Also: Megyn Kelly Wonders What’s Wrong With Blackface. The Internet Let Her Know In case you missed it, a 1984 photo from Eastern Virginia Medical School went viral, which contained a photograph of two unidentified men, one in blackface and the other in a Ku Klux Klan costume under a page labeled as Northam's, went viral. On Feb. 1, the governor even admitted he was in the photo but did not say if he was the person in blackface or dressed as a member of the KKK, according to the New York Times. https://twitter.com/newsgirl123456/status/1091660148806946816 He released a statement on Friday that read, "I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now. This behavior is not in keeping with who I am today and the values I have fought for throughout my career in the military, in medicine, and in public service. But I want to be clear, I understand how this decision shakes Virginians' faith in that commitment." But Saturday he babbled, according to CNN, Northam said on Saturday, "I believe now and then that I am not either of the people in this photo. This was not me in that picture. That was not Ralph Northam." He continued, "I intend to continue doing the business of Virginia. I could avoid an honest conversation about harmful actions from my past. I cannot in good conscience choose the path that would be easier for me in an effort to duck my responsibility to reconcile." Of course, Fox News is defending him, but it's clearly time for Governor Northam to let go of his white privilege and resign. Nonetheless, here is a reminder of the ugliness of blackface.

Support Emerges For the College Professor Who Accused Justin Fairfax Of Sexual Assault was originally published on newsone.com

