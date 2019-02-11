Nicki Minaj Cancels Performances for BET After Cardi B Comments

Last night was music’s biggest night, the 61st annual Grammy Awards. One of the most undeniable highlights of the night was when break out rapper Cardi B took home the Grammy for Best Rap Album. The Invasion Of Privacy rapper made Grammy History by becoming the first solo female rapper to win in the category.

BET Network posted an article about Cardi’s legendary win and happened to throw shade while congratulating Cardi. The Caption attached to the article said “Meanwhile, Nicki is being dragged by her lace front.” Of course Nicki Minaj took immediate defense to the Network’s unnecessary commentary.

She tweeted this as reaction to the company’s comment:

Young Money will no longer be apart of the BET Experience or award show. ♥️🙏🏽♥️ Summer Tour dates dropping soon 🦄 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 11, 2019

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj were set to co-headline the BET Experience this June in Los Angeles but Nicki is calling a foul of the play. She said that her label Young Money will not be participating. That includes Label CEO Lil Wayne, according to Nicki none of them will be there.

BET has released a statement apologizing to Nicki Minaj stating:

“BET loves Nicki Minaj. We have supported her from the very beginning of her career and will continue to do so moving forward. Nicki has paved the way for so many performers and has solidified her place as one of the most powerful figures in the music industry.Unfortunately the respect we have for Nicki was violated by this post that should never have been written. The post does not reflect how we feel about Nicki. And further does not reflect our company values. We deeply apologize for the hurt, disappointment and confusion that this post has caused. We are committed to doing everything we can to address the situation. We are also conducting an internal audit to assure these types of posts are not published again. We have apologized to Nicki and her team. The post has been removed and we have taken additional appropriate action. We understand Nicki’s position and look forward to continuing our dialogue with her. Finally, we apologize to all of her fans. This should have never happened.”

From Nicki’s response on social media, it doesn’t seem like she’s going to let up on her decision to not work with BET.

February 11, 2019

