Meek Mill Flames Michael Rapaport For Calling Him A “Trash Rapper”

Meek Mill been on a major come up over the last year – doesn’t seem like he’s about to let anybody slow his roll! Check this out!

It’s a well known fact actor Michael Rapaport doesn’t hold back when it comes to his commentary on the culture. During a recent Twitter tirade, the Beats, Rhymes & Life director set his sights on Meek Mill following this weekend’s performance at the NBA All-Star game.

“Meek Mill, great story,” he tweeted. “Great look. Trash rapper. Sorry. Meek Mill have a hearing problem? Because he rhymes off the actual beat on everything he’s on. Literally off the beat, like NoFlow.”

 

Meek Mill Flames Michael Rapaport For Calling Him A "Trash Rapper"

