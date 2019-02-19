CLOSE
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age Of 85

Karl Lagerfeld Friends

CNN reports, Chanel creative director and fashion legend, Karl Lagerfeld has passed at the age of 85. The iconic designer was best known for rocking his dark shades and his slick ponytail.

Rumors had surfaced about Lagerfeld’s health after his missed the Chanel show in January along with several other shows. There has been no official statement on what caused his death.

Lagerfeld started at Chanel in 1983 and transformed the brand into a household name. He was also the creative director at Fendi and his own eponymous label.

Many celebrities and fashion icons have took to social media to share there love and admiration for the designer.

 

We send our condolences to the family, friends, and supporters of Lagerfeld.

