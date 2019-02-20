CLOSE
Nick Sandmann The MAGA Hat Wearing Teen Suing Washington Post For $250 Million!

Nick Sandmann’s attorney, the Kentucky teen, who went viral for having a “face-off” on January 18th with a native American in our nation’s capital has announced that they have filed a lawsuit against the Washington Post for $20 million dollars.

You may be like me and wondering why?  According to Sandmann’s legal team, they are seeking compensatory and punitive damages on behalf of the teen saying that the Washington Post, “engaged in a modern-day form of McCarthyism by competing with CNN and NBC, among others, to claim leadership of a mainstream and social media mob of bullies which attacked, vilified, and threatened Nicholas Sandmann.”

RELATED STORY: MAGA Hat Wearing Teen from Covington Makes Statement, See Full Video

The law firm Hemmer, DeFrank, Wessels also claims that Nathan Phillips “targeted and bullied” Sandmann and that Sandmann “stood quietly and respectfully for several minutes”.  The law firm also stated that this was just the beginning of legal action being taken.

Read the full statement here

SOURCE: Lex18 News

Nick Sandmann The MAGA Hat Wearing Teen Suing Washington Post For $250 Million! was originally published on wiznation.com

