Black History Month 2019: Aretha Franklin

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the iconic singer–Aretha Franklin.

Aretha Franklin and Cathy Hughes

Birth Date: March 25, 1942

Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee

Fun Facts: 

  • Aretha Franklin started off singing Gospel music in the church
  • Aretha Franklin was good friends with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
  • Aretha Franklin was known as the Queen of Soul
  • Aretha Franklin sang at former U.S. President Barack Obama’s inauguration ceremony in 2009
  • Aretha Franklin sold over 75 million records globally throughout her career
  • Aretha Franklin was also an advocate for civil rights, Native American rights, and women’s Rights

We thank you for your contributions Aretha Franklin.

