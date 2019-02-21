Black History Month 2019: Aretha Franklin

2 reads Leave a comment
Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the iconic singer–Aretha Franklin.
Birth Date: March 25, 1942
Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee
Fun Facts:
- Aretha Franklin started off singing Gospel music in the church
- Aretha Franklin was good friends with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
- Aretha Franklin was known as the Queen of Soul
- Aretha Franklin sang at former U.S. President Barack Obama’s inauguration ceremony in 2009
- Aretha Franklin sold over 75 million records globally throughout her career
- Aretha Franklin was also an advocate for civil rights, Native American rights, and women’s Rights
We thank you for your contributions Aretha Franklin.
