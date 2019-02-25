Regina King Wins Best Supporting Actress Oscar, Delivers Moving Acceptance Speech

Regina King delivered a strong performance in Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recognized this fact. King won Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film and delivered a moving speech dedicated to her mother, noting that her love and support served as an inspiration.

“Mom, I love you so much,” she said through tears. “Thank you for teaching me that God has always been leaning in my direction.”

King won the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in “If Beale Street Could Talk.” It’s the first Oscar and first nomination for King, who has won three Emmy Awards for her work on television.

King also thanked author James Baldwin, whose novel is the basis for the film from director Barry Jenkins.

“To be standing here representing one of the greatest artists of all time – James Baldwin. James Baldwin bursts this baby and Barry nurtured her, surrounding her with so much love and support. So it’s appropriate to be standing here because I am an example of what it looks like when support and love is poured into someone,” King said.”God is good, all the time.”

Regina King has come a long since 227. Congrats.

