CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Regina King Wins Best Supporting Actress Oscar, Delivers Moving Acceptance Speech

King dedicated a portion of her speech to her mother after winning the Oscar for her role in 'If Beale Street Could Talk.'

0 reads
Leave a comment
91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room

Source: KIKA/WENN.com / WENN

Regina King delivered a strong performance in Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recognized this fact. King won Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film and delivered a moving speech dedicated to her mother, noting that her love and support served as an inspiration.

ABC7news.com writes:

“Mom, I love you so much,” she said through tears. “Thank you for teaching me that God has always been leaning in my direction.”

King won the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in “If Beale Street Could Talk.” It’s the first Oscar and first nomination for King, who has won three Emmy Awards for her work on television.

King also thanked author James Baldwin, whose novel is the basis for the film from director Barry Jenkins.

“To be standing here representing one of the greatest artists of all time – James Baldwin. James Baldwin bursts this baby and Barry nurtured her, surrounding her with so much love and support. So it’s appropriate to be standing here because I am an example of what it looks like when support and love is poured into someone,” King said.”God is good, all the time.”

Regina King has come a long since 227. Congrats.

Photo: WENN

Regina King Wins Best Supporting Actress Oscar, Delivers Moving Acceptance Speech was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close