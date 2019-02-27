CLOSE
ATL
Home

Trump’s Ex Lawyer is Snitching Snitching!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former Attorney testified today and had a TON of things to say that aren’t to flattering in regards to Trump’s legal and business dealings.

CNN Live Coverage:

Here are some very interesting things that have come to light so far in the testimony:

1. Cohen says Trump inflated his assets to be on the Forbes list of richest people.

2. Cohen says Trump threatened former High school and universities so they would not release his transcripts and grades during the election.

3. Cohen presented a copy of the check that was paid Cohen, to keep his dealings with Trump’s porn star mistress. 

4. Cohen admits he practiced “catch and kill” tactic for Trump

Michael Cohen said he practiced the tactic of “catch and kill” — where a publication buys the rights to a story and then buries the story as a favor to someone — for President Trump.

5. Cohen calls Trump a racist and in private he is even worse!

reec banner 2019

Atlanta , Black people , Chicago , cohen , contriversy , impeach , New York City , news , President , racism , radio , reec swiney , reecqotd , snitching , testify , testimony , trump , vote , White House

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close