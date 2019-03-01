Garrett Morris Said Martin Lawrence Fired Him While He Was In The Hospital, Then Lied About Visiting Him [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Via Madamenoire:

Garrett Morris is a legend in the game. The New Orleans native worked in theater for years before starring in Cooley High, on “Saturday Night Live” and our generation knows him for his role as Stan Winters on “Martin.”

But the role didn’t last as long as it could have. And after three years (from the show’s launch in 1992 to 1995) Morris was inexplicably cut from the show. And he was cut during a very vulnerable time in his life.

In 1994, Morris was shot by a “would-be-mugger.” Reportedly, Morris fought back. And as a result of the unexpected confrontation, he shot Morris in his intestines and chest. He underwent several operations as a result. The assailant was later convicted and sent to prison. While incarcerated, fans of Morris assaulted the robber as a form of revenge. While Morris was in the hospital recuperating, he received a script saying that his character Stan was selling the radio station and moving to China. He made one final appearance in the show’s third season where he was walking with a cane because of the numerous operations.

Morris has spoken about his anger regarding the situation, but he never named the person responsible for his termination.

But in a recent interview with Netflix’s “Strong Black Lead,” Morris said his departure from the show was unexpected.

“But the man who produced “Martin” basically was Martin Lawrence. And after I had no bad words with him, still to this day, I do not understand why he decided to fire me while I was in Daniel Freeman Hospital. Not only fired me while I was in the hospital itself, but then went around telling people in interviews that he came and sat by my bed and cried and stuff like that. The same person.”

Give @brokeymcpoverty an award for investigative journalism 🏆

We got the inside scoop on what really happened to @_GarrettMorris 's character Stan on "Martin." #StrongBlackLegends LISTEN for more👇🏾https://t.co/Df66EobFDF pic.twitter.com/GhDMuhMm9p — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) February 27, 2019

You can watch the full interview in the video below.

Garrett Morris Said Martin Lawrence Fired Him While He Was In The Hospital, Then Lied About Visiting Him [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com