CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Black Woman Who Paid R. Kelly’s $100,000 Bail Receives Fake Bomb Threats At Daycare

A local bomb squad did not find any explosives at the Chicago facility.

9 reads
Leave a comment
R. Kelly Appears In Court For Aggravated Sexual Abuse Charges

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

The Black woman who paid R. Kelly’s $100,000 bond claims she received numerous bomb threats to her Chicago daycare center.

According to CBS-Chicago reporter Brad Edwards, police confirm that they got multiple calls on Sunday from Valencia P. Love saying they had received a bomb threat. Apparently, everyone was evacuated from the South Side facility, however a local bomb squad did not find any explosives.

Police are still investigating these threats.

While Love, 47, is currently listed as a “registered agent” with the daycare under the Illinois Secretary of State, daycare personnel, as well as the Department of Children and Family Services, say Love no longer works at the daycare anymore, TMZ noted.

Apparently, she lost her job after news of Love went viral last week, linking her to the daycare center.

Love posted Kelly’s bail last week, telling Chicago reporter Tia Ewing, that she does not believe the singer, who she has only known for a few months, is not a monster.

“He’s my friend and I knew he needed help,” she told Ewing.

“There are three sides to every story, his side, there’s [the alleged victims], and the truth.”

Love confirmed that she had paid the singer’s bond, but wouldn’t disclose where the money came from.

“It wasn’t my money. I’m not going to say whose money it is.”

As we previously reported, Kelly was released from jail last Monday after being arrested “and charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, three of whom were minors.”

The allegations date back to 1998 and span more than a decade.

Kelly could face up to 70 years in prison if found guilty on these charges.

RELATED NEWS:

UPDATE: R. Kelly Makes Bail After Spending Weekend In Jail

Y’all, Another Sex Tape Of R. Kelly Allegedly Urinating On A 14-Year-Old Girl Has Surfaced

FBI Investigating R. Kelly For Allegedly Arranging Cross-Country Flight For Underage Girl

CNN Heroes Gala 2016 - Red Carpet Arrivals

No Sis, No! Taraji Wants To Know Why R. Kelly Is Muted, But Harvey Weinstein Isn't

30 photos Launch gallery

No Sis, No! Taraji Wants To Know Why R. Kelly Is Muted, But Harvey Weinstein Isn't

Continue reading No Sis, No! Taraji Wants To Know Why R. Kelly Is Muted, But Harvey Weinstein Isn’t

No Sis, No! Taraji Wants To Know Why R. Kelly Is Muted, But Harvey Weinstein Isn't

[caption id="attachment_2917395" align="alignleft" width="846"] Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty[/caption] Ever since "Surviving R. Kelly" debuted a few weeks ago, it seems like some of our faves have chosen to be on the wrong side of history when it comes to the Pied Piper. Remember there was Master P, Keisha Cole and Da Brat wondering where were the parents of the singer's alleged young victims. And just this weekend, Erykah Badu told a crowd at a Chicago concert that she wanted to pray for the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer. Now, Taraji P. Henson inadvertently added herself to that unpopular growing list. See, she thought it was a good idea to complain about how it's unfair for R. Kelly to be muted, but not Harvey Weinstein. You know, the former film producer who has been accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women, is currently facing criminal charges and has a documentary of his fall from grace debuting at Sundance. Oh, and the same Harvey Weinstein whose alleged horrific actions catapulted Tarana Burke's #MeToo Movement into Hollywood's mainstream back in 2017. Guess, Taraji didn't have time to Google that before she ran her Twitter fingers. On Tuesday afternoon in an IG story, she wrote “Checking on these #mute for a friend. She then looked up the numerous #MuteRKelly hashtags before typing in #MuteWeinstein which only had one post. https://twitter.com/aprettyPR/status/1087785453879742464 Not surprisingly, soon after her post, folks started dragging the Oscar-nominee and even had her name trending on Twitter, which prompted the actress to do her own damage control by trying to clarify what she meant. https://twitter.com/TherealTaraji/status/1087856433033547778 Oh Cookie, it's too late. The damage was already done. Black Twitter is very unforgiving and reminded the actress to worry less about what powerful white men are (and aren't) getting away with and more about folks muting her new film "What Men Want."

Black Woman Who Paid R. Kelly’s $100,000 Bail Receives Fake Bomb Threats At Daycare was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close