“Play it Forward” @ Six Flags and Get $20 off General Park Admission!

Six Flags Over Georgia will host an exclusive Membership Appreciation Event on Opening Day, along with an Opening Day Pep Rally featuring local bands.

The park will also “Play it Forward” by collecting new sports equipment to benefit the Michael A. Grant Boys & Girls Club in Austell. Guests who donate will receive $20 off general park admission. Suggested items include basketballs, footballs, double dutch ropes, yoga matts, resistance bands and sports mesh bags.

“We are so thankful to Six Flags for their support of the kids and teens who attend our Club each day,” said Tyanna Jackson, Executive Director of the Michael A. Grant Boys & Girls Club. “Our kids don’t always have the resources they need to reach their full potential. Partners like this go a long way toward helping them get college and career ready, live healthy, and serve as leaders in their community.”

So Come Out, have a great time and help do some good in the community!

AUSTELL, Georgia — March 4, 2019 — Six Flags Over Georgia , the Thrill Capital of the South, launches its 52nd and most electrifying season in park history starting March 9. With the return of guest favorite coasters like Goliath, Twisted Cyclone and Dare Devil Dive, the park is ready to roll out its adrenaline-pumping arsenal of thrills for all ages.

“Six Flags Over Georgia is the prime destination for world-class fun and entertainment,” said Park President Dale Kaetzel. “The newly themed ScreamPunk district, all-new dining experience and high-flying thrill ride Pandemonium highlight our continued investment in this park and the Atlanta region. Additionally, our new Membership program gives families the opportunity to visit us again and again throughout the year.”

