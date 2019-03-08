CLOSE
Test
Here We Go Again: Fox News Host Thinks…
This Student Is Going Viral For A Presentation…
17 items
From Lil Romeo To Mr. Miller: A Look…
Yara Shahidi and Naomi Osaka Get Their Own…
11 items
All The Times Yara Shahidi’s Hair Was Poppin’…
12 items
Baby Tsunami: Kehlani’s Baby Bump Is Making Beautiful…
11 items
Porsha Williams Hosts Winter White Baby Shower [PHOTOS]
Whoopi Goldberg Hasn’t Been Seen In A Month…
True Story: Man And Dog Stuck In Snow…
‘Jeopardy’ Host Alex Trebek Diagnosed With Stage 4…
Three Phrases Happy Couples Use All The Time
Woman Picks Olive Garden Location To Confess She…
19-Year-Old Unarmed Black Man Killed In Maryland Police…
15 Hip-Hop Love Songs That Make Up The…
The Reviews For ‘Captain Marvel’ Are In, And…
Wild Wild Next: 8 Movie Roles Will Smith…
Faith Evans Is Officially Joining The Love And…
Florida Teacher Tearfully Tears Down Kneeling Kaepernick Art…
Meagan Good Responds To Throwback Picture Of Khloe…
Tamron Hall Reveals She’s Married And Is Expecting…
New Vegan Steak Is Made With 3D Printer…
Kanye Leads Gospel Service And North West Is…
0 item
Unbreakable: Wendy Williams & Kevin Hunter Through The…
How You Doin?: Twitter Sounds Off As Wendy…
Garrett Morris Said Martin Lawrence Fired Him While…
Yvonne Orji And Boyfriend Emmanuel Acho Call It…
Man Who Broke Into Woman’s Home And Sucked…
Whew! 5 Lessons Learned During This Struggle Black…
When I Was Younger: Sammie Shares Advice He…
First Lady Of Virginia Apologizes For Handing Black…
ATL
Home

“Play it Forward” @ Six Flags and Get $20 off General Park Admission!

3 reads
Leave a comment

Six Flags Over Georgia will host an exclusive Membership Appreciation Event on Opening Day, along with an Opening Day Pep Rally featuring local bands.

The park will also “Play it Forward” by collecting new sports equipment to benefit the Michael A. Grant Boys & Girls Club in Austell. Guests who donate will receive $20 off general park admission. Suggested items include basketballs, footballs, double dutch ropes, yoga matts, resistance bands and sports mesh bags.

“We are so thankful to Six Flags for their support of the kids and teens who attend our Club each day,” said Tyanna Jackson, Executive Director of the Michael A. Grant Boys & Girls Club. “Our kids don’t always have the resources they need to reach their full potential. Partners like this go a long way toward helping them get college and career ready, live healthy, and serve as leaders in their community.”

So Come Out, have a great time and help do some good in the community!

Photography for Six Flags Fiesta Texas Wonder Woman

Six Flags Over Georgia Launches Extreme 2019 Season 

Park Opens March 9 with New “Play it Forward” Charity Drive

AUSTELL, Georgia — March 4, 2019 — Six Flags Over Georgia , the Thrill Capital of the South, launches its 52nd and most electrifying season in park history starting March 9. With the return of guest favorite coasters like Goliath, Twisted Cyclone and Dare Devil Dive, the park is ready to roll out its adrenaline-pumping arsenal of thrills for all ages.

“Six Flags Over Georgia is the prime destination for world-class fun and entertainment,” said Park President Dale Kaetzel. “The newly themed ScreamPunk district, all-new dining experience and high-flying thrill ride Pandemonium highlight our continued investment in this park and the Atlanta region. Additionally, our new Membership program gives families the opportunity to visit us again and again throughout the year.”

 

Boys and girls club , opening day , radio , Reec , Six Flags , sixflags

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close