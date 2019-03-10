CLOSE
Jaguar Attacks Woman Who Jumped Into Its Enclosure Attempting To Take A Selfie

Paradise Wildlife Animals in Hertfordshire

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Let’s just say nobody is blaming the jaguar for protecting itself.

A woman climbed over a barrier at the Wildlife World Zoo in Arizona in an attempt to take a selfie with a jaguar. The woman, who is in her 30s, found herself in trouble when the big cat reached out and grabbed her arm with its paw, leaving lacerations.

The woman, whose injuries are non-life threatening, was taken to a hospital. The jaguar will not be put down.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO IS GRAPHIC:

Officials with the Wildlife World Zoo said in a statement that a guest of theirs was injured by a female jaguar at the zoo in Litchfield Park, a small area near Phoenix. Officials said the attack is under investigation but noted that the animal was not outside her enclosure at any time.

“Please understand why barriers are put in place,” officials tweeted. “Sending prayers to the family tonight.”

