CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Lupe Fiasco Says His Missing 16-Year-Old Sister Has Been Found

0 reads
Leave a comment
Big Boy's Block Party With Lupe Fiasco And Big Sean At The Hollywood Palladium

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

via MadameNoire.com:

Lupe Fiasco confirmed via social media last night (March 12) that his sister has been found.

The Chicago-based rapper looked to his followers and supporters to aid him in the search of his missing little sister who , prior to last night, was last seen in Atlanta on Monday.

Fiasco reshared a missing poster on Tuesday describing his sister Keziah, initially shared by her mother.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“My daughter is missing she’s been gone since 2 p.m. Monday (yesterday) right after I left for work if you see her say something please…Otherwise pray with me for her safe return. She’s 16 170 lbs 5’9 ty her name is Keziah..I already did a missing persons report,” the poster reads. The post also includes four different photos of the young woman.

“This is my little sister. Missing since yesterday in West Atlanta If you have any info please contact the Atlanta Police Department ASAP!” Fiasco wrote in an accompanying caption.

According to TMZ who obtained the missing persons report, Keziah left her home on Monday at 2:30 p.m. When her mother returned home from work around 11:30 p.m. she told police that her daughter still had not returned. She said Keziah has never ran away before and observed no strange behavior over the last few days. But she is fearful because the family recently moved to the area and are unfamiliar with their surroundings.

Keziah was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black leggings and a gray fanny pack and wore her hair in 2 afro puffs. The family is asking that if anyone has details on her whereabouts to contact the Atlanta Police Department.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Lupe Fiasco Says His Missing 16-Year-Old Sister Has Been Found was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close