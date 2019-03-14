Drake is making good on his promise to be a great co-parent. The 6 God’s baby mama, Sophie Brussaux, got the VIP treatment at the Paris stop of his Assassination Vacation tour.

The Internets spotted Brussaux getting her dance on during the show at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris. With drinks in hand, she was seen shaking the goods, per TMZ. By now it’s known Drizzy has a type, and she fits the bill.

Brussaux and Drake have a son, Adonis, who happened to be born on the same days as his dad. The discovery that the “God’s Plan” rapper didn’t exactly go to his plan thanks to Pusha T, but it is what it is. We still haven’t see a proper pic of the kid, but it seems that the Boy has him tatted on his arm.

Peep footage of Brussaux below.

—

Photo: Splash News

Drake Gave Baby Mama VIP Treatment At Paris Concert [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9: