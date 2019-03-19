CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Paris Jackson Allegedly Refusing Rehab After Reported Suicide Attempt

Prayers up.

3 reads
Leave a comment
Paris Jackson at Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'The Dirt' - March 2019

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

After TMZ claimed Paris Jackson was rushed to the hospital for an attempted suicide, in which she allegedly slit her wrists, the troubled 20-year-old denied the reports. The gossip site is doubling down on their original account, however, adding that Paris is reportedly refusing rehab.

“Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … those close to Paris suggested rehab after what law enforcement says was a suicide attempt over the weekend, landing her in the hospital,” the site reports. “We’re told the attempted suicide shows some serious underlying problems … they say Paris is dealing with all sorts of emotional issues as well as substance abuse issues. Our sources say Paris’ team had help ready to spring into action Sunday, but she refused.”

TMZ reported that Michael Jackson‘s only daughter slit her wrists early Saturday, at which point she was supposedly rushed to the hospital and placed on a temporary 5150 hold.

“We’re told she’s been distraught ever since Leaving Neverland began airing. As to why Paris was released just hours after she was hospitalized, our sources say she told the hospital that had admitted her that her lawyers were taking her to UCLA Medical Center, and the hospital let her go with the attorneys, but she never ended up at UCLA,” the site states.

As we mentioned earlier, Paris Jackson responded to TMZ’s article, saying it isn’t facts

We are keeping her in our prayers.

Photo: Getty

Paris Jackson Allegedly Refusing Rehab After Reported Suicide Attempt was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close