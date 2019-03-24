CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dr. Dre’s Daughter Accepted To USC, With No Jail Time

Not all rich kids and dads try to pull the jig.

0 reads
Leave a comment
'The Defiant Ones' Special Screening - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Dr. Dre is a proud papa. The legendary producer took to social media to share that his daughter was accepted to USC, legally.

You may recall the whole college admission scandal that got some TV stars arrested. Well, Dr. Dre isn’t one of those cheating parents, and he made sure to say so.

“My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!!!,” was the caption of a photo of an elated Dr. Dre and his smirking seed, Truly Young.

And yes, Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine donated hefty money to USC and launched the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy while Dre spoke at one of the school’s graduations. You mad?

Stunty heavy young woman, stunt heavy.

Photo: Getty

 

Dr. Dre’s Daughter Accepted To USC, With No Jail Time was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close