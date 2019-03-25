CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Kehlani Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl [PHOTO]

Kehlani’s a proud mommy

3 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Mindy Small / Getty

Congratulations are in order for Kehlani! The R&B singer and her partner welcomed their bundle of joy into the world over the weekend and mom and dad are thrilled!

this weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way in our bathroom at home,” she captioned. “unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing i’ve ever done. thankful beyond words. in love beyond comparison. refraining from posting to be family and rest, we just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent well wishes, love, and support in all forms while waiting & working to bring Adeya earthside. 🧡” 

RELATED: Baby Tsunami: Kehlani’s Baby Bump Is Making Beautiful Waves [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Kehlani Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her First Child, A Girl!

Kehlani Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl [PHOTO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close