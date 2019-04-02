CLOSE
Why People Think August Alsina Is Singing About Jada Pinkett On “Nunya” [VIDEO]

New Look Wireless Festival - Day 3

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

August Alsina really got people talking when he shared a lyric video for his remix to Kehlani’s “Nunya.” 

It’s no secret how tight of a family friend he became with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith who helped him get through a tough time in his life — last year, he appeared on Jada Pinkett’s Red Table Talk and opened up about his struggle with addiction and since then, has been vocal about his gratitude for them. Now, people think there’s a connection between the two because of his latest release.

In his new lyric video, Alsina illustrates a text thread with a woman who turned him down but questions his sex life with another woman. Viewers were quick to point out that the phone contact was listed as “Koren,” which is Jada’s middle name, and noted how he used a GIF of a young Jada saying ‘Oh so now you gon’ front?!’ It came immediately after he sang. “You’re just as actress, putting on a show.”

Peep the full video below: 

Coincidental bait or silly internet conspiracy?

